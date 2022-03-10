Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.49

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 3185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)
Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.
