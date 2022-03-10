Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 148.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,153 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

