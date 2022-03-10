Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of C$376.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.96. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.17 and a 12 month high of C$11.52.

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

