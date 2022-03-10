Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 3.2842 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.50) to GBX 2,650 ($34.72) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,343.67.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

