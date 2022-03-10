Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

