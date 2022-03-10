Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 15,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,392. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
