Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.