Pi Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Martinrea International in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.05. The stock has a market cap of C$695.17 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$14.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. Insiders purchased a total of 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620 over the last ninety days.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

