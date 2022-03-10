Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPC stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

