Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will post $342.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the highest is $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.