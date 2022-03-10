Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

PNW stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

