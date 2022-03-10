Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 23,645 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

