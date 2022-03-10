Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

