Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 8,987 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $449.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

