Piper Sandler Boosts Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $13.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of BSM opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

