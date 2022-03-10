Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 90,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

