PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

PHI opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

