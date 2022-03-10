POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.74. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,969 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.
About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
