Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 227.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRCH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.