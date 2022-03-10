Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down to $25.06

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $23.02. Portillos shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 3,951 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTLO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

