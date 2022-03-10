Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Primoris Services stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

