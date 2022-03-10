PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,708.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $5,708.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.76 or 0.06617094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,263.35 or 1.00089672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042165 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.