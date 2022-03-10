Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Procept BioRobotics traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 239,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $22,890,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

