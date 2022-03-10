Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $53.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

RXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RXDX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.62. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.