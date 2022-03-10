Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Insider Edwin Reynolds Acquires 9,893 Shares of Stock

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO – Get Rating) insider Edwin Reynolds bought 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$11,307.70 ($8,253.79).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Get Prophecy International alerts:

About Prophecy International (Get Rating)

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Snare, a set of and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.