ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $20.75

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.60. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 711,117 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.