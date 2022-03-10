ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 6.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 5,241,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 80,095,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.