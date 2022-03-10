ProShares UltraShort Euro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EUO)

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,263 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,325% compared to the average volume of 229 call options.

EUO opened at $27.33 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter.

