Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,664. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.
