ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

