ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

