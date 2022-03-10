ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

BAC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. 1,123,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,307,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

