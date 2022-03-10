ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.