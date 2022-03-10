ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 71,970 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

