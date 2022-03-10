Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,091.50 ($14.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,221.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,352.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The firm has a market cap of £29.98 billion and a PE ratio of -16.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

