PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $10.85 on Monday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

