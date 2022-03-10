PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $10.85 on Monday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.