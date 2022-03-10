Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,204.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $13,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:PEG opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
