Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,204.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $13,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -158.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.