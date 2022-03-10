Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.30

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 8560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,351,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.