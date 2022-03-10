Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.91. 22,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,385. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -158.14%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

