PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $46.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,030. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,610 shares of company stock worth $5,308,209. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

