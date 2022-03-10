Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
