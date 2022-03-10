Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.
PMMAF stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Puma has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38.
About Puma (Get Rating)
