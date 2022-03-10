Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

PMMAF stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Puma has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

