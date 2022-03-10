Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teladoc Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 28,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,104. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,863,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

