Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $983,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

