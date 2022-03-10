Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $983,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
