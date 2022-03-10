Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.30.

NTR stock opened at C$121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$129.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

