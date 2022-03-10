Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Lifted by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,696. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

