Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Olaplex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Wolfmeyer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of OLPX stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,295. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.