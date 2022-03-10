Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.