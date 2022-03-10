Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viad Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Viad in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS.
Shares of VVI stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Viad has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viad by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viad by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
About Viad (Get Rating)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viad (VVI)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.