Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

AMG stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.13. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

